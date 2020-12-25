Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 12:57 PM

Baramulla gunfight: House owner goes missing, says family

Qazi (40) is involved in fruit business and is father of two children.
Soldiers at the site of the gunfight in Wanigam area of Baramulla. Mubashir Khan/GK

The owner of the house in which two militants including a top JeM commander and an ace footballer were killed in a gunfight has gone missing, his family said on Friday.

They said that the owner, Mehraj-ud-Din Qazi son of Ghulam Nabi Qazi of Wanigam Baramulla, has been missing for the last two days. 

“He has been missing for the last two days. We searched [for] him everywhere but to no avail. We are now filing a missing report with the police,” Syed Aijaz Ahmad Bukhari, brother-in-law of the missing person, told news agency GNS.  

At the time of filing this report, the family was on the way to the police station to file a missing report. 

