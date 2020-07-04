Baramulla man tests COVID-19 positive day after death; J&K tally now 126

A day after his death, an 80-year-old man from Baramulla tested positive for covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 126.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, Professor Farooq Jan told news agency GNS that the octogenarian was admitted on Friday as a case of “sepsis with Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS)”.

“He was shifted to ward-2A and his covid-19 sampling was done on the same day. The patient expired on 3rd July at 6.30p.m.,” he said. His body was kept in mortuary and the covid-19 reports came positive at 9 a.m. today, he said.

Earlier, two men—a 75-year-old from Anantnag district and a 65-year-old from Ganderbal—died at the hospital.

A resident of Dialgam Anantnag, the septuagenarian male patient died at the Infectious Disease Block of SKIMS Soura, Professor Jan said.

“He was admitted to the hospital on July 1 in ward 2A and came out Covid-19 positive following which he was shifted to Infectious Disease Block. He was a case of bilateral community acquired pneumonia with Type1 respiratory failure and died at around 7:15 a.m.,” Professor Jan added.

Later, at around 9:15 a.m., a sexagenarian male from Alastang area of Ganderbal died, six days after he was admitted to the hospital, Professor Jan said.

The 65-year-old’s death is the first fatality due to the virus in the central Kashmir district.

“He was admitted in ward 2A and came out covid-19 positive after which the patient was shifted to Infectious Disease Block as a case of underlying dementia with type 1 respiratory failure with Encephalopathy and Urosepsis,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man from Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died SKIMS Bemina here.

Confirming it, Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Shifa Deva told GNS that the sexagenarian was shifted from SKIMS Soura at 11:45 p.m. last night.

“He was suffering from Covid Pneumonia and hypertension. He was in ICU and died of cardiac arrest at around 5.15 a.m. today,” she said.

With the deaths, 126 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 112 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 29 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (22), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), ten each in Budgam and Anantnag, Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.