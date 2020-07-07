Baramulla woman's death takes J&K COVID-19 toll to 141

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient from Baramulla died at a hospital here, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 141.

A resident of Kunzer Baramulla, the woman passed away at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management in the Kashmir Valley.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Salim Tak told news agency GNS that the sexagenarian was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension and diabetes besides bilateral pneumonia. She was admitted on July 3 and died today morning, he added.

The elderly woman became the eighth victim of the virus in the Valley in the last 24 hours. The others include 70-year-old man from Bohrikadal Srinagar, 55-year-old woman from Uri, 90-year-old man from Tangmarg, 75-year-old man from Rafiabad, 56-year-old man from Budgam and 65-year-old man from D H Pora Kulgam and a paramilitary BSF trooper.

With these deaths, the number of people who have succumbed to the virus so far in J&K has reached 141— 127 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 34 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (27), Kulgam (17), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (10), Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), Bandipora (three), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.