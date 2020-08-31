Baramulla youth goes missing from Shopian seminary, family seeks help to locate him

A 19-year-old youth from north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who was studying at a religious seminary in southern Shopian district has gone missing, prompting his family to appeal to the general public and police to locate him.

Quoting his family, news agency KNO reported that Zeeshan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ushkawa in Baramulla district, went missing on August 23 from Siraj-ul-Uloom seminary in Hillo area of Imam Sahib Shopian.

“We called our relatives and his friends but could not find him,” the family said while appealing their son to return home.

After failing to trace him on their own, the family has filed a missing report at Police Station Baramulla.

They said if anybody had any information about their son, he/she may inform the family on the following numbers: 9419039085, 8825091321.

A police official said the family has lodged a missing report and further investigation has been taken up to trace the missing youth, reported KNO.