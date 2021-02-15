Barring Qazigund, mercury drops slightly across Kashmir valley

Barring Qazigund, the minimum temperatures dropped slightly across Kashmir valley, the weatherman said on Monday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.3°C against minus 0.4°C the previous night. It was minus 1.3°C below the normal of 1.0°C for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K, the official said.

The temperatures this season, especially last month, remained far below normal. On January 31, the mercury plunged to minus 8.8°C, the coldest January night recorded in Srinagar after 30 years.

Qazigund, the gateway town of J&K, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.2°C on the previous night while the mercury settled at minus 4.3°C against 3.8°C in the world-famous tourist resort of Pahalgam on the previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night, he said.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the mercury settled at minus 2.3°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night while Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C, same as on the earlier night, he said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather over the plains of J&K for now.

