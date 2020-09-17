Three militants, woman killed; CRPF officer wounded in Batmaloo gunfight

Three militants and a 45-year-old woman were killed and an officer of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) injured in a gunfight in Batmaloo area of Srinagar district on Thursday.

In a tweet, a police spokesman said that three militants were killed in the gunfight whose identity is being ascertained. He said searches are still going on in the area.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that a woman identified as Kounsar Riyaz of Batmaloo received a bullet wound during the gunfight. She was immediately shifted to Police hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The officer said a Deputy commandant of CRPF also received a bullet wound and was subsequently shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Batmaloo.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.