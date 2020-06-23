Bemina youth missing after trekking expedition has joined Hizb: IGP Kashmir

A youth from Bemina area of Srinagar who went missing during a trekking expedition has joined Hizb ul Mujahideen, police said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters in Humhama on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar revealed that the missing youth, identified as Hilal Ahmad Dar, has joined the militant ranks.

The revelation comes a day after the family members of the missing youth held a protest at Partap Park in Srinagar, denying that he has joined militancy.

Carrying placards which read “no connection with militancy”, the kin of Dar had appealed to the administration and the police “to step up the search for him”.

They said that Dar was pursuing a doctorate degree from Kashmir University, and was reported missing after he left home for trekking on June 13 in central Kashmir’s Gangabal area.