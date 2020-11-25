India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Kolkata ,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 1:23 PM

Bengal has turned into second Kashmir: BJP state chief

His comments drew sharp reactions from the Trinamool Congress, which accused Ghosh of trying to malign the state's image.
Press Trust of India
Kolkata ,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 1:23 PM
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh [Image for representational purpose only] Source: Facebook / @dilipghoshbjp
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh [Image for representational purpose only] Source: Facebook / @dilipghoshbjp

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said the state has turned into “second Kashmir” as militants are being arrested every day and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day.

The ruling TMC slammed Ghosh for his comments and asked him to direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the “rule of law has ceased to exist”.

Trending News
File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

BJP unnerved by PAGD's decision to fight DDC polls, says Mehbooba Mufti

File Photo of Junaid Mattu

Junaid Mattu elected as SMC Mayor for second time

Representational Photo

Eight drug peddlers held in south Kashmir's Kulgam, contraband substance recovered

In Picture: Nazir Ahmad Pandith

Police seeks help to trace missing person in Sopore

“West Bengal has turned into a second Kashmir. Everyday militants are being arrested and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory,” Ghosh said while addressing a ‘Cha-Chakra’ (chat over a cup of tea) programme in Birbhum district.

His comments drew sharp reactions from the Trinamool Congress, which accused Ghosh of trying to malign the state’s image.

“Dilip Ghosh in collusion with outsiders is trying to malign West Bengal’s image. Before commenting on the situation in the state, he should direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has ceased to exist,” senior TMC

Tagged in , , ,
Related News