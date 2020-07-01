Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 4:41 PM

BGSBU extends last date for admission to PG, UG courses

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri has extended the last date for the online submission of admission forms for postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) courses to July 31.

A statement said the decision to extend the dates was taken in view of the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

Earlier, the University had invited application from candidates for admission in various PG, UG, BTech.  Lateral Entr to BTech, diploma engineering, lateral entry to diploma engineering and other diploma programmes.

A spokesperson said the candidates should visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available on the official website of the University: www.bgsbu.ac.in for online submission of admission forms.

Students can also contact the University on phone numbers: 8803600838, 7006321557 and 9086727212, for any query.

