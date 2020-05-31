Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 31, 2020, 9:01 PM

BGSBU extends last date for admission to PG, UG courses till June 30

File Photo
The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last date for online submission of admission forms till June 30.


The decision to extend the dates has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier, the university had invited application from candidates for admission in various Postgraduate, Undergraduate, B.Tech.  Lateral Entry to B.Tech, diploma engineering, lateral entry to diploma engineering and other Diploma Programmes.


“But now the last date for submission of admission forms for all courses has been extended till June 30,” a spokesperson for the university said.


He said the candidates should visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available on the official website of the University: www.bgsbu.ac.in for online submission of admission forms.

Students can also contact the University on following phone numbers: 8803600838 ,  7006321557, 9086727212          

