BGSBU Rajouri ranked among top universities in Atal ranking ARIIA 2020

The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has been placed in band ‘A’ in the category of Government and Government aided Universities in Atal ranking ARIIA 2020.

Out of 674 higher educational institutions, BGSBU has been ranked among the universities which fall between 6th and 25th positions under different categories in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020 – an initiative of the Ministry of Education.

The rankings were announced at a virtual function held at the national capital by the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor BGSBU, Prof. Javaid Mussarat termed the move as a positive development in the varsity. He congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and scholars of the university for securing top position in the Atal ranking of the institution.

“It is a great achievement for us as our University has been ranked in band A in the ranking. We would strive to get better rankings to make BGSBU as epitome of excellence,” he said.

Atal ranking of institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) systematically ranks the educational institutions and Universities on innovation related indicators.

ARIIA considers all major indicators which are globally used to rank most innovative education institutions and universities in the world.