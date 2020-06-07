Bhat Mohallah Kangan declared as Red zone after COVID-19 positive cases detected

The district administration on Sunday declared Bhat Mohallah Margund in Kangan as a Red zone and its sorrounding areas as buffer zones after five COVID-19 positive cases were detected there on Saturday.



An official told Greater Kashmir that five COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhat Mohallah Margund area of Kangan on Saturday after their samples were tested positive at CD hospital lab.



“Whereas five positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Bhat Mohallah Margund, (Kangan), it is possible that the said positive cases might have contacted many persons belonging to the area as such the locals of the area have become more susceptible to COVID-19 and whereas it is felt expedient to break the transmission of COVID-19 and has becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures by declaring Bhat Mohallah Margund as Red zone and surrounding areas as a buffer zones,” reads an order issued by the district magistrate Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.



Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and Disaster Management Act, 2005, Iqbal said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the area declared Red zone and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

“While as locals of buffer zones shall also restrict their movements and will not allow any outsider to visit their homes,” he added.



The adminstrator nominated for the red zone and buffer zones has been asked to ensure essential supplies in the area.