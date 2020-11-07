Bhim Singh removed from all party posts for meeting PAGD members in Jammu

Soon after his meeting with the leaders of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), J&K National Panthers Party’s Supremo Bhim Singh was removed from all the party posts.

The decision was announced by Chairman of Panthers Party Harsh Dev Singh in a press conference.

“Party has decided to remove Bhim Singh from the post of NPP’s patron. He had gone to meet PAGD in his individual capacity. Hence, Bhim Singh will have no right in decision making of the party in future. He has been removed from all the posts of the party,” said J&K Panther’s Party Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh.

Singh said that “Panther’s party will fight for the rights of Jammu region. Party leaders will sit together and decide the future course of action.”

He said that they stand for India and “we do not support any anti-India stand. It is nationalist, secular and democratic party which takes along all people alone in Jammu Region from all religious communities.”

“We have no place in a party for those who support an anti-national agenda,” he added.

JAMMU MUSLIMS’ PLIGHT

“Whether PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Dr Farooq Abdullah have answers for Jammu Muslims? Why Jammu Muslims were being discriminated against? No one speaks for them,” Harsh Dave Singh said in a press conference while questioning the Gupkar meeting in Jammu.

“Jammu Muslims is the victim of discrimination. They have not got any justice. Where was the Gupkar Declaration? Why are these parties silent on their plight?” he questioned.

He said: “JKNPP will be reframed with new office bearers to give new shape for take-up fight of the people of Jammu region.”

Earlier, JKNPP Supremo Bhim Singh met People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). However, he distanced himself from seeking restoration of Article 35A.

However, he demanded the revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) from the Union Territory which, he said, was against human rights.

The Panther’s party Supremo called on People’s Alliance for Gupkar Agenda (PAGA) here on Saturday at Bathindi residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah. Later, Bhim Singh addressed a press conference.