Latest News, World
Press Trust of India
Washington,
UPDATED: November 30, 2020, 11:07 AM

Biden suffers 'hairline fractures' in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor

Biden would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 next year.
File Photo
File Photo

US President-elect Joe Biden suffered “hairline fractures” in his right foot and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his physician has said, after the Democratic leader slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog.

“Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a statement on Sunday.

“Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the midfoot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” said O’Connor, Director (Executive Medicine) in GW Medical Faculty Associates, on Biden’s imaging results

Biden, 78, twisted his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while playing with Major, one of his two German shepherd.

He was examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution”.

In order to avoid disrupting regularly scheduled appointments on Monday, arrangements were made for President-elect Biden to receive an x-ray and then an additional CT Sunday afternoon, with the expected delays involved when opening closed offices and giving personnel time to set up, a Biden spokesperson said.

On Sunday evening, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Get well soon!”

Biden would be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20 next year. He would be the oldest person to be sworn in as the US president.

Biden’s last health record was released in December 2019 by Dr O’Connor, an associate professor of Medicine at George Washington University.

The physician said Biden is “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to be the president. Biden does not use tobacco or drink alcohol and exercises five days a week. He is taking blood thinners and medication for acid reflux, cholesterol and seasonal allergies, said the health report.

“Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. He continues to receive close dermatologic surveillance,” it said.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

