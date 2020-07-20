Biggest single-day spike of 751 Covid-19 cases takes J&K tally to 14650

Jammu and Kashmir reported biggest single-day spike in covid-19 infections on Monday with 751 additions including 51 CRPF personnel, 16 from ACB headquarters and ten pregnant women.

Among the fresh cases, 240 were reported from Jammu and 511 from Kashmir which also include three BSF men and as many policemen and seven minors including one year-old baby.

Giving the district-wise breakup of the cases, officials told news agency GNS that Srinagar reported 171, Baramulla 40,

Shopian 62, Anantnag 11, Kupwara 3, Pulwama 111, Budgam 94, Bandipora 9, Ganderbal 10, Jammu 12,

Kathua 13, Rajouri 23, Udhampur 33, Ramban 90, Samba 2, Doda 32, Poonch 1, Kishtwar 22 and Reasi 12.

The Bandipora cases include female (29) from Naaz Colony, two males (32, 29) from Bsf Camp Madder Bandipora, two males (55, 28) from Wangipora, male (30) from Shadipora Bandipora, male (51) from Sumbal.

The Budgam cases Include female (42) from Charari Sharief, female (27) from Gomboora, two males (28, 25) from 2 RR Aripanthan, male (24) from Khanda, male (26) from Dangerpora Chattergam, female (27) from Khosabagh BK Pora, male (40) from Buchroo, female (25) from Chattergam, female (45) from Gath Narbal, male (48) from BK Pora, female (47) from Dadompora, two females (18, 40) from Main Budgam, male (24) from Handjum, male (33) from Hajibagh Soibugh, male (39) from Gotapora Budgam, male (41) from Budgam, male (36) from Stc, Bsf Budgam, male (28) from 182 Crpf Budgam, female (24) from Magam Budgam.

The Srinagar cases include male (50) from Bemina, two males (43, 70) and female (63) from Rawalpora, two females (65, 26) from Bemina, two males (50, 80) from Noorbagh, female (56) from Chatabal, male (34) from crpf Headquarters, female (60) from Dargah, male (35) from SKIMS, male (35) from Gilli Kadal, male (51) from Rajbagh, female (54) from Bemina, male (26) from Tangmarg, female (53) from Nawakadal, male (42) from Baghat, male (50) from Lalbazar, male (43) from 1011 Bsf Humhama Srg, male (60) from Buchpora, female (52) from Hawal, male (55) from Nishat, male (55) from Soura, male (49) from Batamaloo, male (35) from Motiyar Rainawari, female (28) from Khandai Mohla, female (25) from Khanki Mohla, male (65) from Kralpora Baghe Mehtab, male (66) from Eidgah, female (30) from Nishat, female (19) from Illahibagh, male (55) from Bagh Mehtab, male (60) from Eidgah, female (33) from Hawal, male (31) from Ahmed Nagar, female (60) from Lalbazar, male (65) from Bemina, male (50) from Khanbal, male (72) from Zoonimar, male (57) from Rainawari, male (62) from Qamarwari, male (62) from HMT, male (62) from Chatabal, two males (18, 65) from Elahibagh, Buchpora, male (50) from Karan Nagar, male (82) from Lalbazar, male (33) from Lathpora, male (58) from Rajbagh, male (60) from Lalbazar, female (50) from Sonwar, female (70) and male (22) from Soura, female (70) from Gojwari Srinagar.

The Ganderbal cases include male (42) from Saloora, female (25) from Wussan Manigam, female (40) from Chattergul Kangan, two males (28, 32) and female (45) from Wakura, male (54) from Illahibagh, female (28) from Bakura Akusteng, male (33) from Waskura, male (40) from Chanduna Ganderbal, female (NA) from Kangan.

The Pulwama cases include female (39) from Aakhram, male (35) from Kakapora Pulwama.

The Shopian cases include male (24) from Shopian.

The Baramulla cases include female (48) from Tangmarg, male (55) from Pattan, male (40) from Noorbagh Baramulla.

The Kupwara cases include male (38) from Drugmulla Kupwara, male (55) from Lolab Kupwara.

The Kulgam cases include female (65) from Yaripora Kulgam and one female (60) from NA.