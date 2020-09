The body of a 13-year-old girl who drowned on 16 June this year, was fished out on Monday morning from river Jhelum in Jaffer Pora Marhama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the decomposed body of Nighat Jan, daughter of Ghulam Hassan Dar from Jafarpora Marhama was fished out after 103 days from river Jhelum.

They said that on 16 June this year, she along with her mother drowned in river Jhelum in Anantnag district.