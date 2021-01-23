Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
January 23, 2021

Bird flu confirmed in crows, migratory birds in four Kashmir districts

Soon after the cases emerged, the government has issued instructions for carrying out surveillance within one km radius of the spots and take samples from poultry farms also, officials said.
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 11:39 AM
File photo
File photo

Days after the J&K government lifted ban on poultry import into the union territory, the authorities on Friday confirmed Avian Flu (Bird Flu) among crows and migratory birds in as many as four districts in Kashmir valley.

As per KNO, officials said that Avian flu has been reported at four places among migratory birds and crows in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Budgam districts while no case has been reported among poultry birds so far. 

Soon after the Avian flu cases were reported, the government has issued instructions for carrying out surveillance within one km radius of the spots and take samples from poultry farms also, officials said. 

Nodal Officer for Avian flu in Kashmir province, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shah confirmed that cases of Avian flu in Kashmir division among crows and some migratory birds.

He said that necessary precautions are being taken in this regard.

Pertinently, around nine Indian states reported cases of Avian flu recently.

