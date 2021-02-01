Bird flu reported among dead crows in Srinagar, alert sounded

Srinagar district on Monday reported first cases of avian influenza, commonly known as Bird Flu, in dead crows lifted from two places, authorities said.

District administration Srinagar tweeted this afternoon that dead crows lifted from the area near Delhi Public School at Athwajan and the Flood Spill Channel at Peerbagh have tested positive for avian influenza – H5N8 strain – as per a report received from the ICAR-NISHAD Bhopal.

“Now in accordance with the stipulated guidelines, a 10-kilometer radius area around each of the said locations has been declared as alert zone — where among other measures surveillance and sampling will be conducted to ascertain and prevent the spread,” it added.