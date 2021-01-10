Bird flu spreads to 13 MP districts, poultry markets closed for 7 days

The spread of bird flu is increasing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and has been found to be the cause of the death of crows in 13 districts in the state till now. The poultry market of Agar Malwa district has been closed for the next seven days as a precautionary measure.

It is reported that bird flu has been confirmed in crows in 13 state districts — Indore, Mandsaur, Agar, Neemuch, Dewas, Ujjain, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Vidisha. So far reports of death of nearly 1,100 crows and wild birds have been received from 27 districts.

As many as 32 samples from various districts of the state have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for examination.

According to official information, after the bird flu virus was found in a sample taken from the poultry market shops in Agar, they have been closed for the next seven days for the sake of vigilance and caution.

Along with this action is being taken for decontamination of chickens and eggs etc. to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, bird flu virus has not been found in samples sent from Sehore, Balaghat, Damoh, Ujjain, Betul and Bhind to NIHSAD, Bhopal.

Poultry markets in Indore and Neemuch district near the bird flu-affected areas have been closed for the next seven days in view of vigilance and caution.

Now in all three districts — Indore, Neemuch and Agar — the poultry markets have been closed for seven days as a precautionary measure.