BJP needs to reconcile with the reality on the ground : Rafi Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Senior leader and former legislator Rafi Ahmad Mir today warned the BJP to cease from “playing politics” over Kashmir.

Accusing the BJP of employing “dirty tricks” to hold on to Kashmir, Mir said the BJP continues to play games and using all unfair means to prevent a political contest to retain its false monopoly.

Responding to the remarks of a senior BJP leader, Mir said that the local mainstream leaders of the Valley have got a trust deficit in legacy which was further deepened by the BJP government by the abrogation of J&K’s special status and downgrading it to a Union Territory.

Mir stated that BJP leaders are often seen to cross their limits and comment on behalf of the Union government. As a political party BJP cannot issue statements on behalf of the Home Ministry, they must learn basic political ethics and their limits.

Mir said that it is ironical that the BJP is claiming to represent the voice of people of Kashmir when their anti-youth policies are open in public domain. Demonising the mainstream leaders of Kashmir is their idea of politics. Thousands of youth have been framed in false cases, yet no word from them said Mir.

Mir further said that the ‘development’ they are selling to people is a fundamental right and a tax payer is entitled to welfare works. Mir said that BJP only knows to use the kashmir situation as a political pawn, ladder to climb power. The development process here is guided either by narrow political considerations or the objective of providing contracts to favourite contractors, with a major chunk of funds going into the pockets of politicians,” alleged the JKAP leader.

Mir said BJP is the only beneficiary of this atmosphere of intimidation in Valley, which enables them to carry on their monopoly,”. “If the situation improves and an election is held in a true democratic spirit, probably they will reckon with the ground reality,” he said.

Mir said that BJP leaders are deriving sadistic pleasure from the present situation, their remarks over the restoration of statehood to J&K, 4G connectivity, domicile rules, outsourcing of mining block only reflects that they see Kashmir as their private limited corporation, Mir accused.