BJP, PAGD neck and neck in J&K DDC polls

The counting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on Tuesday. Initial trends showed BJP leading in 39 and the Gupkar group (PAGD) in 38 constituencies.

The DDC results will determine the fate of 2,178 candidates who tested their fate in staggered manner in a eight-phase polls.

According to initial trends it is a neck to neck contest between the BJP and the People’s Alliance for Gupkar deceleration (PAGD). The leads in 119 constituencies indicate that the BJP candidates are ahead on 39 while the PAGD is leading in 38 constituencies.

The overall voting percentage in all eight phases across the Union Territory is 51.42 per cent and over 30 lakh votes are counted at counting centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

DC Jammu Sushma Chouhan told IANS that adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres maintenance of law and order is the priority of the administration.

“The victory processions are being regulated, when counting is taking place no victory processions or disturbance of the process will be permitted, prior permissions will have be taken so that sufficient deployment is in place.”