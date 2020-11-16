Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:17 AM

BJP tasks Anurag Thakur for J&K local body polls

The voting for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 8 phases from November 28 to December 22.
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. Photo Source: Facebook / @official.anuragthakur
Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. Photo Source: Facebook / @official.anuragthakur

After deputing its ‘Bihar Man’ and party general Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as its pointsman for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election, the BJP has deputed Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur to win it the forthcoming Jammu Kashmir local body polls.

An order signed by BJP’s Arun Singh on Sunday said that BJP chief J.P. Nadda himself made the appointment and it comes into effect immediately.

Thakur has been assigned two deputies for the purpose – spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Haryana MP Sanjay Bhatia.

The voting for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in 8 phases from November 28 to December 22.

Earlier, the BJP won the local body elections in Ladakh, that it advertised as an endorsement of the Centre’s abrogations of Article 370 and splitting the erstwhile state into two Union Territories.

The J&K local body elections assume significance as this will be the first electoral move ever since last year’s decision to abrogate the Article that gave special powers to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

