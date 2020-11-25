BJP unnerved by PAGD's decision to fight DDC polls, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the BJP was unnerved by the decision of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to contest the DDC polls.

She said their decision to join the poll fray was the reason that the PAGD candidates were barred from campaigning in southern districts and other parts of Kashmir.

Talking to reporters at Zainapora, Shopian, the PDP chief said that she had come to Zainapora to meet the PAGD candidate who was not unfortunately allowed for the past 15 days to come out of his home so that he could do his campaigning.

“LG Manoj Sinha and SEC KK Sharma are making false claims that every candidate is allowed to go for campaigning. That’s why today, I came here myself to tell people of Zainapora and Shopian to vote for only PAGD candidates for God’s sake so that BJP is kept away,” Mehbooba said, reported news agency KNO. Sharma has, however, denied that any candidate was prevented from campaigning.

Mehbooba said that PAGD candidates will work hard for the J&K’s identity that was “stolen on August 5, 2019.”

“They (BJP) will use grenades and guns to bag seats, but people should defeat BJP this time and ensure victory of PAGD candidates,” she said, adding that Centre was of the belief that parties like National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M) won’t participate in DDC polls so that they can ensure the victory of their candidates through “backdoor channels.”

Asked about the name of former PDP leader Haseeb Drabu surfacing among the 900 people who have allegedly grabbed land under Roshni Scam, the PDP president said that BJP is using ploys to divert attention. “At times, it uses DC to summon Farooq Abdullah and not Roshni Scam is a new ploy. If I would be found involved in Roshni Scam, I will be the first person to choose jail,” she said.