Ladakh, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 6:48 PM

BJP wins majority 15 seats in LAHDC-Leh polls; Congress 9, independents 2

The elections were held on October 22 and counting of votes was held today.
Irfan Raina
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 6:48 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a major win in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh general council elections on Monday by winning fifteen seats.

The elections were held on October 22 and counting of votes was held today.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in Noorpora Awantipora

Khabib Nurmagomedov remembering God before the fight. Image Source: Twitter / @Hadithoftheday

Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Netizens in Kashmir express their love and support

Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

An election official told Greater Kashmir that the BJP won 15 of the 26 constituencies. The Congress has won 09, while the remaining two have been grabbed by two Independent candidates.

He said that the counting of votes has ended.

A total of 94 candidates including 26 each from BJP and Congress, 19 from AAP and 23 independents were in fray for 26 council constituencies of LAHDC-Leh.

Tagged in
Related News