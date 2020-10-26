BJP wins majority 15 seats in LAHDC-Leh polls; Congress 9, independents 2

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a major win in the 6th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh general council elections on Monday by winning fifteen seats.

The elections were held on October 22 and counting of votes was held today.

An election official told Greater Kashmir that the BJP won 15 of the 26 constituencies. The Congress has won 09, while the remaining two have been grabbed by two Independent candidates.

He said that the counting of votes has ended.

A total of 94 candidates including 26 each from BJP and Congress, 19 from AAP and 23 independents were in fray for 26 council constituencies of LAHDC-Leh.