BJP worker escapes unhurt in militant attack in Ganderbal, attacker killed: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escaped unhurt in a militant attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

However, the militant was killed after personal security officers (PSOs) retaliated. One PSO was wounded in the attack, said a police spokesman.

In a tweet, he said that a militant fired upon a BJP worker in Nunar area of the district.

He said the BJP worker was safe but one of his PSOs was injured in the attack.

An unidentified militant was killed in retaliation by the PSOs of the BJP worker, said the spokesman.

Further details are awaited.