Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 9:14 PM

BJP worker escapes unhurt in militant attack in Ganderbal, attacker killed: Police

the BJP worker was safe but one of his PSOs was injured in the attack.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 9:14 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escaped unhurt in a militant attack in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

However, the militant was killed after personal security officers (PSOs) retaliated. One PSO was wounded in the attack, said a police spokesman.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

In a tweet, he said that a militant fired upon a BJP worker in Nunar area of the district.

He said the BJP worker was safe but one of his PSOs was injured in the attack.

An unidentified militant was killed in retaliation by the PSOs of the BJP worker, said the spokesman.

Latest News

JK govt to recruit 1,700 doctors: Lt Governor Sinha

Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

Further details are awaited.

Tagged in
Related News