BJP worker injured in Budgam attack succumbs

A 38-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker who was shot at by suspected militants in Ompora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district yesterday died at SMHS hospital on Monday.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mehendipora Ompora, who had joined the BJP as the district president OBC Morcha six months ago, was fired at yesterday morning when he was out on a morning walk.

He had suffered bullet injuries in his abdomen and leg, following which he was shifted to SMHS hospital.

BJP president Budgam, Aga Syed Mohsin confirmed his death to Greater Kashmir.

Aga said that Najar had undergone a surgery at the hospital, but he breathed his last at 5am today.