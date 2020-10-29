BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary among three workers shot dead in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were shot dead by gunmen in Y K Pora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday night.

Reports said that gunmen opened fire on three BJP workers in YK Pora, leaving one dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital in Qazigund where they succumbed.

The slain were identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo, Umar Hajam and Haroon Beigh.

BJP’s media-in charge Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat told KNO news agency that the three party workers were attacked by the militants in Kulgam.

Medical Superintendent, Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr Asima Nazeer said that the trio was brought dead to the hospital, reported KNO.