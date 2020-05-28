India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 2:40 PM

BJP's Sambit Patra Hospitalised After He Showed COVID-19 Symptoms: Report

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 2:40 PM
File Pic
File Pic

Sambit Patra is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, sources told PTI on Thursday.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

Trending News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

Representational Pic

Two booked for posting obscene content on social media: Police

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

Latest News
File Pic

J&K reports 115 fresh cases; Covid-19 tally crosses 2000 mark

Pic by J&K Information Department

Lt Governor administers oath to BR Sharma as Chairman JKPSC

GK Pic

Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

Centre announces CAT benches in Jammu, Srinagar

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

Related News