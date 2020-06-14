Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 1:24 PM

Blacksmith killed, three others injured in gas cylinder blast in Pulwama

GK Web Desk
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 1:24 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A blacksmith was killed and three others injured in a gas cylinder blast at a workshop in Ghat Tokuna Reshipora in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon.

SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem, told news agency GNS that the owner of the workshop died while three others were injured in the blast. The injured have been hospitalized. “Their condition is said to be stable,” he said. 

Trending News

Advisor Sharma for settling power issues of South Kashmir IEs

PDP takes note of forged party letter head

NC calls for end to border skirmishes

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ismail (45) son of Abdul Salam, a resident of Ghat Tokuna Reshipora.

Related News