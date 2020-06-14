Blacksmith killed, three others injured in gas cylinder blast in Pulwama

A blacksmith was killed and three others injured in a gas cylinder blast at a workshop in Ghat Tokuna Reshipora in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday afternoon.

SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem, told news agency GNS that the owner of the workshop died while three others were injured in the blast. The injured have been hospitalized. “Their condition is said to be stable,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ismail (45) son of Abdul Salam, a resident of Ghat Tokuna Reshipora.