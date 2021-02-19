Kashmir, Latest News
February 19, 2021

Blood trail suggests two militants escaped in wounded condition: IGP Kashmir on Beerwah gunfight

It seems that two militants sustained injuries in the first exchange given the blood trail that was seen up to two kilometres from the site of the encounter.
“We have cordoned off the village where the blood trail ended and searches are on,” IGP said. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK
“We have cordoned off the village where the blood trail ended and searches are on,” IGP said. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar on Friday said that two militants escaped in an injured condition after exchanging fire with the security forces in Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Kumar said that a cordon and search operation was laid in a village in Beerwah area of Budgam around midnight.

In the initial exchange of fire, he said, SPO Altaf Ahmed and constable Manzoor Ahmed sustained injuries. “Altaf succumbed to injuries later,” he said, as per local agency reports.

He said there were reports of presence of a militant Yusuf Kandroo and another foreign militant.

It seems that two militants sustained injuries in the first exchange given the blood trail that was seen up to two kilometres from the site of the encounter.

“We have cordoned off the village where the blood trail ended and searches are on,” he said.

