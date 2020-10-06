Health, Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 3:00 PM

BMO Boniyar tests positive for COVID-19

fifty COVID samples were taken for testing on Monday at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar
Block Medical Officer (BMO) posted at Boniyar block in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening, health officials said.

A health official told news agency GNS that as per health protocol, the officer has been advised to go for home isolation and take all precautionary measures.

He said fifty COVID samples were taken for testing on Monday at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar through rapid antigen test (RAT) which included symptomatic patients, pregnant ladies, students, primary contacts, travellers, employees, health workers. Among all, only BMO Boniyar tested positive for the virus.

