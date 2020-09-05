Bodies of two suspected militants recovered from Kishanganga river in north Kashmir's Gurez

The bodies of two suspected militants were recovered from Kishanganga river in the frontier Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said the bodies were recovered by the army from Kishanganga river in Malangam village of Tulail after they were informed by the locals.

Sources said arms and ammunition was recovered along with the bodies from the river and that the possible cause of death of the duo was drowning.

They said four AK 47 magazines, and 116AK rounds apart from 16 9mm RDS, one grenade, a wireless set and 04 wristwatches were also recovered by the army.

SP Bandipora, Rahul Malik said one of the deceased was a militant while the identification of the second body is underway.

He said one of the deceased, Sameer Ahmad Bhat, son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, a resident of Dangripora Pulwama, who also carried an Aadhaar card and a driving licence, was a militant.

Sameer was reportedly missing from his home from the last one year. He was a driver by profession before going missing.

Another youth, according to sources, was identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather, son of Aziz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Dadsara village in Tral.

Sources said Rather went missing from his home in August 2019 and was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

They said the bodies have been taken to Sub-district hospital Gurez for postmortem.