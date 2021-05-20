Body of 35-year-old recovered from stream after two days in north Kashmir's Uri

Body of a 35-year-old man, who had purportedly slipped in a stream, was recovered after two days of searches in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

News agency GNS reported that Altaf Ahmad, son of Shabir Ahmad Poswal, 35, a resident of Gohallan Uri had fallen into Jabla stream two days ago.

His body was recovered by locals this morning.

A police official concerned confirming the recovery of body told GNS that the man had purportedly slipped into the stream while crossing it.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations taken up, the official added.