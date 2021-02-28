Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 4:09 PM

Body of BDO who died on duty in snowbound Gurez airlifted to Bandipora after two days

The officer hailing from south Kashmir's Anantnag and posted as BDO in Tulail valley in Gurez died suddenly after allegedly suffering "suffocation" when he was performing ablution for Friday prayers as per officials.
Picture Courtesy: KNO

The body of the Block Development Officer, who died suddenly while on duty in snowbound Gurez two days ago, was airlifted to the district headquarters Bandipora in the north Kashmir district on Sunday after improvement in weather, officials said. 

The deceased, Abdul Saleem Darzi, 48, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, who was posted as BDO in Tulail valley in Gurez died suddenly on Friday after allegedly suffering “suffocation” when he was performing ablution for congregational prayers as per officials.

After being removed to the nearby heath facility, the officer was declared brought dead, the officials had told. 

His body could not be brought out of the snowbound area due to inclement weather even as Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad had requested for a special sortie for airlifting the body.

SDM, Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that Darzi’s body was airlifted in a chopper from Gurez today.

The body had reached district headquarters Bandipora when this report was filed.

