Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 1:07 PM

Body of elderly man found in Handwara woods

Representational Pic

The body of a 70-year -old man was found inside a forest on Wednesday, two days after he went missing in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the family of the septuagenarian has been searching for him from the last two days and their search culminated in recovering his body from Waisa forest village which falls near their residence.

Apparently, the man had been attacked by a bear but postmortem is being done to confirm it, they said.

“Today morning when his family members went to search him they found his body lying in the forest. He had been apparently killed by a bear,” a police official said, adding “the body has been sent for postmortem”.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Kabir Mir son of Mohammad Anwar Mir, a resident of Waisa Banpora Village.

SHO villgam Mohammad Sulaiman told GNS that body was recovered by a police team from the spot and taken for postmortem. “We will see how he died,” he added.

