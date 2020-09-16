Body of 'intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in Uri retrieved

Army on Wednesday retrieved the body of 39-year-old intruder who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamran Chack son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in Pakistan Administrated (PAK).

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf said that Army has retrieved the body. “We have received it and the postmortem has also been conducted at Sub-district Hospital (SDH) Uri,” he said.

He said the body has been kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

“Further action will be taken only after the directions from the higher ups, ” he said.

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF shot dead an individual who was observed moving suspiciously across the fence at LoC in Uri. The man has also ignored the verbal warnings of the BSF and threw some papers across the fence, an official had said.