Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 8:12 PM

Body of 'intruder' shot dead in 'No Man's Land' in Uri retrieved

the body has been kept at the mortuary of the hospital.
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 8:12 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Army on Wednesday retrieved the body of 39-year-old intruder who was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) in ‘No Man’s Land’ at the Line of Control (LoC) in Dulanja village of this border town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Kamran Chack son of Mohammad Nazir, a resident of Bandi Sochian tehsil of district Hattian Bala in Pakistan Administrated (PAK). 

Trending News

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

NC felicitates newly elected KEG President, members

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

J&K gets 'Quick Response Vehicles' for firefighting

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf said that Army has retrieved the body. “We have received it and the postmortem has also been conducted at Sub-district Hospital (SDH) Uri,” he said. 

He said the body has been kept at the mortuary of the hospital. 

“Further action will be taken only after the directions from the higher ups, ” he said. 

Latest News
Representational Pic

1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

Representational Pic

Testing tripled, more cases traced in September: Govt

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF shot dead an individual who was observed moving suspiciously across the fence at LoC in Uri. The man has also ignored the verbal warnings of the BSF and threw some papers across the fence, an official had said.

Related News