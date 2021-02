The body of a middle-aged man was on Monday found at Dal Colony Bemina in Srinagar, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported the deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi of S R Gunj Srinagar aged about 48-50 years.

Officials said a police team from Police Station Bemina reached the spot, adding that an investigation in this regard has been initiated.