Kashmir, Latest News
Body of minor boy retrieved from rivulet in Kangan

The body of a three-year-old boy was on Thursday afternoon fished out from a rivulet in Naranag area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The body of the boy who had drowned earlier in the day was retrieved after strenuous efforts by the police and locals.

Station House Officer police station Kangan, Aftab Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that the body of minor was traced and retrieved today evening.

He identified the deceased as Irfan Ahmed Khatana son of Showkat Ahmed Khatana, a resident of Pehlinar-Wangath.

