The body of a missing woman was recovered in a decomposed state from Banihal town of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the body of Misra Begum (38), wife of Irshad Ahmad Mir of Bankoot area was found in a decomposed state in Chamalwas today morning.

He said the woman was missing since last week of September.

“The body is totally decomposed and is being shifted to Banihal hospital,” said SHO Banihal, Nayeem-ul Haq.