Body of teenage girl fished out from from canal in Kangan

The body of a teenage girl was fished out from a power canal in fraw area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday evening.

Station House Officer, police station Gund Syed Sajad told Greater Kashmir that the teenage girl had reportedly slipped into the canal near fraw area on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the body was fished out by rescuers comprising police and the SDRF.

The official identified the deceased girl as Muneeza Jan daughter of Bashir Ahmed Kasana resident of Sumbal Gund.