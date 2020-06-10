Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 8:03 PM

Body of teenage girl fished out from from canal in Kangan

Irfan Raina
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 8:03 PM
GK Pic
GK Pic

The body of a teenage girl was fished out from a power canal in fraw area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday evening. 

Station House Officer, police station Gund Syed Sajad told Greater Kashmir that the teenage girl had reportedly slipped into the canal near fraw area on Wednesday afternoon.

Trending News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

28 CRPF personnel, 17 health workers among 161 fresh Covid cases; J&K tally now 4507

Representational Pic

Day after his abduction, man found dead in Shopian

File Pic

Two more militants killed in Shopian gunfight, toll 5: Police

He said the body was fished out by rescuers comprising police and the SDRF.

The official identified the deceased girl as Muneeza Jan daughter of Bashir Ahmed Kasana resident of Sumbal Gund.

Related News