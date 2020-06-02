Bomb disposal squad destroys live shell in Nowshera

Indian Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad on Tuesday afternoon destroyed a live shell which was found at Kalal village of Nowshera sub-division in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said that on Monday evening, some people grazing their cattle near a water stream spotted a live 120 mm shell in their village.

“The matter was brought in the notice of local sarpanch who thereafter took it up with local army unit,” a local Sunil Kumar said.

“On Tuesday morning, army’s Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the live shell on the spot, ” Kumar added.

A police officer also confirmed that a live shell was destroyed by the army.