Bombay HC rejects Arnab Goswami's plea for interim bail

In a major setback to Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami, the Bombay High Court on Monday rejected his interim bail plea and asked him to apply for regular bail before the trial court.

A division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik asked him to file for regular bail under Section 439 of the CrPC with the Alibaug court and directed that it should be decided on merits within four days, “without being influenced by observations” by the HC’s observations.

The division bench also posted Goswami’s writ petition – seeking quashing of the police FIR against him – for hearing on December 10, and declined to grant his plea to stay the investigations in the case at this stage.

Goswami’s team has already filed its bail plea before the Alibaug court on Monday – a day after he was shifted from a school there to the Taloja Central Jail on November 8.

The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

Naik’s widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.

In a related development, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and expressed concerns over the security and health of Goswami.

He urged Deshmukh to permit Goswami’s family to meet and speak with him, said an official spokesperson.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis urged the Bombay High Court “to take suo moto cognizance” of the way in which Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has “treated Goswami during the entire process of arrest to handling under custody, as alleged by him”.