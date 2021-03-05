Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 10:31 AM

Booked for 'hate speech', NC leader Hilal Lone released on bail by Baramulla court

UPDATED: March 5, 2021, 10:31 AM
File Photo of Hilal Akbar Lone
National conference leader Hilal Akbar Lone, who was booked under UAPA, was released late last night after additional session judge Baramulla granted him bail in a “hate speech” case that was registered against him by Hajin police a month ago.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Hilal Lone, who is also the elder son of member parliament from north Kashmir and senior NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone was released late last night.

He said Additional Sessions Judge Baramulla granted bail to Hilal in a hate speech case that was registered against him by Hajin Police, a month ago.

Earlier, Hilal was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for delivering a ‘hate speech’  while addressing a public rally during DDC election campaign in Hajin last year.

The official said that Hilal was granted subject to the condition that he would furnish a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh and remain present during the trial.

