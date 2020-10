A twelve-year-old boy from Behrote village of Thanamandi in J&K’s Rajouri district was found hanging at his home late Monday evening.

Officials told the news agency KNO that the boy was found hanging from the ceiling at his home after which a police team from Thanamandi Police Station rushed to the spot.

“The body has been taken into possession by police and further legal formalities have been started,” police officials said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC.