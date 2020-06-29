Boy missing after flash flood hits rivulet in J&K's Poonch

A nomad boy is missing since Sunday evening after getting trapped in strong water currents in a rivulet in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Locals said that two nomadic boys hailing from Kallar village of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district were grazing their cattle in higher reaches of Bahram Gala area.



“The duo was crossing a rivulet when flash flood caused a sharp rise in its water level,” said a local.

One of the boys, he said, was saved from drowning but the other one was swept away by strong water currents.



Deputy SP Surankote, Khaliq Hussain said the boy from Kallar is missing since yesterday evening and searches are going on to trace him.