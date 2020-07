The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla district on Tuesday, a day after he drowned in the water body.

A police officer told news agency GNS that the body of Hanan Ahmad Dar was recovered by a rescue team comprising police, army, SDRF and locals from Delina Ghat near Eidgah around 1:30 p.m.

The boy along with two of his friends had gone for bathing in the water body at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Dalina Ghat, the officer said.