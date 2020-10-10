India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Mangaluru,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 1:18 PM

Brave boy scares off python that bit him

The boy's presence of mind has become a topic of discussion on social media
Image Source: Twitter/ @JantaKaReporter
A ten-year-old boy, showing courage and presence of mind, scared away a large python after being bitten by it while he was walking to a temple at Mannagudda here.

Sankalp G Pai, a Class V student of Canara school at Urwa, was on his way to the temple near his house on Wednesday evening, when the snake that came out from a sewage pipeline caught hold of his right leg.

Without losing his cool, the boy kicked the snake’s head with the other leg shaking it off after a struggle, getting a bite in between.

He then alerted the people in the neighbourhood.

The local people brought a snake catcher who rescued the python which was still hiding inside the pipe.

The snake was later taken to the Pilikula biological park.

The boy’s father Gopalakrishna Pai said his son’s snake bite wound is healing.

The boy’s presence of mind has become a topic of discussion on social media.

