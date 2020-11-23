Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

Brief gunfight in north Kashmir's Machil sector amid snowfall: BSF

UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 11:02 AM
A brief shootout took place in Machhil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district late last night after the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) observed some suspicious movement, officials said today.

An official said that the joint forces fired several rounds last night after observing the suspicious movement.

“BSF observed some movement on the intervening night of 22nd and 23rd November. The soldiers fired on the suspicious movement and there was late retaliation,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of BSF R Muthu Krishnan told news agency GNS.

However, he said, due to heavy snowfall, the searches could not be carried out. “It will be resumed soon.”

On November 8, four soldiers including an army officer and a BSF trooper were killed along with three militants in the same area.

