A Border Roads Organisation (BRO) labourer was buried under a snow avalanche near Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a labourer, identified as Ghulam Rasool Bhat, who was working as a driver with the BRO died after he got buried under a snow avalanche today evening.

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that they have launched a rescue operation to retrieve the body.