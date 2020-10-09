India, Latest News
Kolkata,
UPDATED: October 9, 2020, 3:49 PM

BSF apprehends three Bangladeshis, one Bengal tout

The Bangladeshis revealed that they had illegally entered India in search of work nine months ago
Three Bangladeshis, including a woman, and a suspected tout from Bengal’s Nadia district have been apprehended by BSF troops in North 24 Parganas, when they were trying to sneak into the neighbouring country, an official of the paramilitary force said here on Friday.

All four were nabbed on October 7 as they were attempting to cross the Ichhamati River, which separates India and Bangladesh, the BSF spokesperson said.

Two of them hailed from Bhola and Jessore in the neighbouring country, and the woman is a resident of Dhaka.

Upon interrogation, the Bangladeshis revealed that they had illegally entered India in search of work nine months ago, the Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

They claimed to have paid the tout Rs 10,000 to help them cross the river, he said.

The four have been handed over to Gaighata police station for further investigation, the official added.

